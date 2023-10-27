FACT CHECK: No, Turkish Magazine Did Not Publish Cover With Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Israel-Hamas Battlefield

A photo shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a cover of Turkish magazine LeMan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy crossing his arms and frowning in front of what appears to be a Israel-Hamas battlefield.

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine cover. It cannot be found anywhere on LeMan’s website.

Fact Check:

At least six people were killed and 15 others were injured by a Russian strike in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, according to CNN. Zelenskyy made a statement that Russians must “face responsibility” for the attack, Euronews reported.

An X photo allegedly shows a cover of LeMan which depicts an area with a Palestine flag being targeted by missiles while several members of the media take photos or videos. Behind them, Zelenskyy can be seen frowning with his arms crossed. After being translated from Turkish, the image’s text questions what Zelenskyy would be willing to do to “win back” people’s attention.

This is not a genuine cover, however. In the top left corner of the image appears the number 1647. LeMan’s issue 1647 differs entirely from the X photo, depicting two men walking down a street. Additionally, the alleged cover cannot be found in an archive on the site. The image cannot be found on LeMan’s X account. (RELATED: No, USA Today Did Not Report Zelenskyy’s Security Got In A Bar Fight In NYC)

A LeMan spokesperson confirmed that the cover is fake in an email to Check Your Fact.

