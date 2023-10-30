FACT CHECK: No, German Satirical Magazine Cover Does Not Show Comparison Between Israelis and Ukrainians

A photo shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a cover of Titanic magazine showing children representing Ukrainians with empty Halloween buckets next to a child representing Israel with an overflowing bucket.

“This time there won’t be enough sweets for everyone.” pic.twitter.com/SOSHQlhZUb — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) October 19, 2023

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine cover from Titanic. It cannot be found through a search of the publication’s social media accounts.

Fact Check:

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the country is preparing for next stages in its battle with Hamas, according to CNN. Israel has denounced international calls for a ceasefire as its military has hit 250 targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours, NBC News reports.

An X image appears to show children dressing up as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with empty pumpkin-shaped buckets among a child dressed up as an Israeli Orthodox Jew with a bucket overflowing with candy. The top left corner shows the logo of Titanic magazine, and the top right corner indicates that the issue was intended for October 2023.

“This time there won’t be enough sweets for everyone,” the caption reads, translating text seen on the image.

This image is digitally fabricated, however. The alleged cover cannot be found in an archive on the magazine’s website or through a search of the magazine’s social media accounts. The actual issue for October 2023 does not resemble the X photo. Instead, it shows a very suggestive photo taken in a bathroom. (RELATED: No, German Satirical Magazine The Titanic’s June 2023 Cover Does Not Show Volodymr Zelenskyy)



