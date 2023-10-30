FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show A Plane Releasing Mosquitoes In Los Angeles

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows a plane releasing mosquitos in Los Angeles, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fya Man (Fya ruffin 🕺🏿 (@fyamanhof)

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the video shows mosquitoes.

Fact Check:

California officials have warned residents to brace for possible flooding and evacuations as winter draws near, according to the Los Angeles Times. Over 7 million residents live in areas that are at risk of flooding and every one of the state’s 58 counties have faced severe flooding in the past two decades, the outlet reported.

An Instagram video appears to show a far-away plane flying through the sky, leaving a trail behind it. “Plane releases mosquitoes in Los Angeles,” text overlaid on the video reads. The Instagram caption says, “All I can say is wow.”

There is no evidence the video shows mosquitoes being dropped, however. Instead, the video likely shows the release of Mediterranean fruit flies, which are released through a joint program of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), according to the CDFA website.

The USDA told Lead Stories that it is possible that the video shows the release of sterile fruit flies and that the agency is not aware of any mosquito releases by plane.

There are no credible news reports about the alleged incident. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump’s Plane Has Not Been Confiscated By A Bank)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District and the CDFA for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from any of these sources.