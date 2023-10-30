FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israeli Troops Fighting With Hamas

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Israeli troops fighting with Hamas terrorists.

Verdict: False

The video has been circulating since 2014. It is unrelated to the current fighting.

Fact Check:

Israel says that 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack Oct. 7, according to CBS News. Israel has responded with an extensive bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip, calling hundreds of thousands of troops, and is expected to launch a ground invasion of the enclave, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show Israel hitting a group of Hamas terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre. The video’s caption reads, “Israel hunting down every single participant in the massacre. Watch how fast the smile goes away …”

However, this claim is false. This video has been circulating since 2014, according to Logically Facts . Check Your Fact found a version of the video that was posted to YouTube in 2017, which has the numbers “20141218,” which is presumably the date “December 12, 2014.”

The video was fact-checked in January 2020 by AFP Arabic. AFP Arabic reported that the individual in the video speaking is using an Iraqi dialect and uses a Shiite phrase, “Oh Zahraa,” while Hamas subscribes to the Sunni branch of Islam. His uniform is also similar to that of an Iraqi militia, according to AFP Arabic.

Israel has released footage of its response to the Hamas attack. For example, Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian shared footage of an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raid into the northern part of the Gaza Strip. (RELATED: Video Shows Fireworks, Not Aftermath Of Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza)