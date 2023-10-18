FACT CHECK: Video Shows Fireworks, Not Aftermath Of Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

A video shared on X claims to show Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

If Russia did this in Kiev it would be all over the news and everyone would be screaming “genocide”, but it’s happening in Gaza and no one cares about the civilian casualties…. Israel is a TERRORIST state #FreePalastine #GazaUnderAttack #Israel #طوفان_الأقصى #طوفان_القدس… pic.twitter.com/s534RSAl04 — Bachhan Pandey (@zaidlala786) October 8, 2023

Verdict: False

The video shows fireworks in Algeria, not the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied it hit a Gaza hospital, stating that a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket hit it, according to the Times of Israel. The IDF released drone footage and other videos that they say prove the Islamic Jihad rocket hit the parking lot of the hospital, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show the impact of Israeli strikes on Gaza. The post reads, “If Russia did this in Kiev it would be all over the news and everyone would be screaming ‘genocide’, but it’s happening in Gaza and no one cares about the civilian casualties….Israel is a TERRORIST state.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Israeli Airstrikes In Syria?)

However, through reverse image searches, Check Your Fact found that the video has been circulating from before the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. One version was shared to YouTube on Sept. 28, while others were circulated on TikTok a few days before the Hamas attack.

Reuters reported that the video was geolocated to Algeria. While neither Reuters nor Check Your Fact was able to definitively trace the origin of the video, Reuters reported that football event celebrations were filmed in July and August 2023.