FACT CHECK: No, Bella Hadid Did Not Announce Support For Israel In The Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows model Bella Hadid voicing support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Bella Hadid stands with Israel.

Sinwar didn’t expect to get this surprise for his 61 birthday 🎈🎂#WeFixedItForBella pic.twitter.com/ZcXy42hP04 — Danel Ben Namer (@DanelBenNamer) October 28, 2023

Verdict: False

This is not a genuine video of Hadid. A media forensics and AI expert confirmed the video is fake in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The World Bank has warned that oil prices could reach “uncharted waters” if the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies, according to AP News. This, in turn, could result in increased food prices worldwide, the outlet reported.

The X post purports Hadid has voiced support for Israel. The video allegedly shows Hadid in full glam on a stage speaking into a microphone.

“Hi, It’s Bella Hadid. On October 7, 2023, Israel faced a tragic attack by Hamas. I can’t stay silent. I apologize for my past remarks,” Hadid appears to say. “This tragedy has opened my eyes to the pain endured here and I stand with Israel against terror. I’ve taken time to truly learn the historical context. Now with a clear understanding, I hope we can engage in constructive dialogue moving forward. Thank you.”

This video was made with artificial intelligence, Walter Scheirer, a media forensics and AI expert at the University of Notre Dame, confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This video is an AI-generated ‘deepfake’ which uses a 2016 video of Bella Hadid giving a speech for the Global Lyme Alliance (https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=1GWBug-Hacw) as a basis. This video has received much attention on social media, where it has been widely debunked given the very obvious repurposing of the 2016 speech,” Scheirer said. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Israeli Troops Fighting With Hamas)

Hadid has shown support for Palestine numerous times in the past, according to Grazia Magazine. She recently posted a statement to Instagram that reads, in part, “We need to keep pressure on our leaders, wherever we are, not to forget the urgent needs of the people of Gaza, and to ensure that innocent Palestinian civilians are not the forgotten casualties of this war.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Hadid spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].