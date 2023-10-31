FACT CHECK: Did A NFL Head Coach Wear A Lebanese Flag On His Sleeve In Support of Terrorist Groups?

A video shared on social media alleges that New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh wore a Lebanese flag on his sleeve in support of “rapists, murderers and baby beheaders.”

I’d like to know what New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is intending with this Lebanese flag. It never mattered to me before, but now he needs to say publicly if he is on the side of the rapists, murderers, and baby beheaders. pic.twitter.com/unARc3jdpS — Captain Allen (@CptAllenHistory) October 29, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. Saleh’s decal is part of the National Football League’s (NFL) Heritage program.

Fact Check:

The Israeli Defense Force launched a ground incursion in Gaza following an unexpected and deadly terrorist attack launched by Hamas militants Oct. 7, Axios reported. The IDF has expanded their ground operations over the weekend, including a communications blackout, and also have increased their airstrikes on Hamas infrastructure, according to the outlet.

The Twitter post purports Saleh wore a flag in support terrorism. The post shares an image of the coach during a game Oct. 29 against the New York Giants with a Lebanese flag decal on his arm.

The caption reads, “I’d like to know what New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is intending with this Lebanese flag. It never mattered to me before, but now he needs to say publicly if he is on the side of the rapists, murderers, and baby beheaders.”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Saleh publicly supports Hezbollah, Hamas or other such groups. Saleh, along with many other players and coaches, wore the flag to honor his heritage as part of the NFL’s Heritage program.

Saleh is the son of Lebanese immigrants and he wears it to honor them. He is the first ever Arab-American and Muslim head coach in the NFL, according to Al Jazeera. This flag has no connection to the recent conflicts that have occurred in the Middle East. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has called for the U.S. to take in refugees from Gaza.