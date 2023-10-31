FACT CHECK: Video Shows Election Celebration, Not Pro-Palestine Protest In Turkey?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows fireworks exploding in protesters hands at a Pro-Hamas rally in Turkey.

Pro-Hamas Turkish protester holds the fireworks the wrong way… pic.twitter.com/wKBkxJOgag — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 29, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to May of 2023.

Fact Check:

The Israeli military has claimed they have killed dozens of Hamas militants overnight on Sunday and destroyed several targets in Gaza, CNN reported. Israeli media revealed footage of Israeli troops on a hotel rooftop a few miles into Gaza.

The Twitter post purports to show Pro-Palestine protest in Turkey. The post shares a video of a massive rally in which a man holds up fireworks that explode in his hands.

The caption reads, “Pro-Hamas Turkish protester holds the fireworks the wrong way…”

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to May of 2023 of a celebration for president Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection, according to Reuters. Sky News also uploaded a report on the video on May 29, 2023.

Erdogan won reelection on May 28 with 52% of the vote beating out his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu who received 48% of the vote, The Associated Press reported at the time. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

Turkey has seen Pro-Palestine protests since the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. Reuters reports that President Erdogan addressed hundreds of thousands of demonstrators recently saying that Israel is openly committing war crimes and the west has ignored them.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim to show a video of Israeli troops fighting with Hamas.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].