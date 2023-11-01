FACT CHECK: Does Image Show U.S. Troops On The Ground With The IDF?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows U.S. troops on the ground with the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).

🚨 JUST IN: Americas Involvement on the Ground According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, intel indicates that U.S. forces in Israel are not serving in an advisory capacity but are actively present in the war zone Source: IRNA Agency pic.twitter.com/Ph8HUApGZl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 30, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The image dates back to 2009.

Fact Check:

Israel claims to have hit 300 Hamas targets overnight on Monday with several of the targets being military compounds found underground, CNN reported. Furthermore, an Israel soldier was recovered from Hamas captivity on October 7.

The Twitter post purports U.S. soldiers have arrived to aid the IDF. The photo allegedly shows several U.S. troops with the IDF on the ground in Israel.

The caption reads, “JUST IN: America’s Involvement on the Ground. According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, intel indicates that U.S. forces in Israel are not serving in an advisory capacity but are actively present in the war zone. Source: IRNA Agency”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that indicates this photo was taken recently. The photo dates back to 2009 during a U.S.-Israel cooperative military exercise called Juniper Cobra. The exercise takes place every two years, aiming to “improve the interoperability of U.S. and IDF defense systems,” according to the U.S. Air Force.

The account that posted the image shared a clarification saying that the image was unrelated to the current events in the Middle East. Iranian media have claimed that U.S. troops are involved in Israeli operations in Gaza, Tasnim News Agency reported. However, Vice President Harris recently claimed that the U.S. has no intention of sending troops to Israel or Gaza, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

IMPORTANT NOTE: The image in this tweet is not current. The disclaimer was not added to the post as we usually do. — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 31, 2023

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has called for the U.S. to take in refugees from Gaza.

