FACT CHECK: Independent Cover With UK and US Disapproving Of Middle East Ceasefire Is From 2006

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a recent cover of The Independent magazine stating that the U.K. and U.S. oppose a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Verdict: False

The cover is not recent, but instead was published in 2006. It is entirely unrelated to the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Fact Check:

The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees recently said that an immediate ceasefire is “a matter of life or death for millions,” according to the Associated Press. Some Muslim and Arab American groups have said they would withold votes for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection if he doesn’t make immediate efforts towards a ceasefire, Reuters reports.

An X photo allegedly shows a recent cover from The Independent reporting that the U.S. and U.K. disapprove of a ceasefire in the Middle East. “Three countries **oppose** ceasefire in Gaza: The Axis of Evil — US, UK, Israel,” the post reads.

This cover is not recent, however. The cover can be found in an online newspaper archive and was published on July 21, 2006. This date can be seen in small text in the top right corner of the X photo, but can be easily missed due to the image’s low resolution. The cover refers to the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, according to an article from The Independent.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak supported “specific pauses” to allow humanitarian aid for Gaza, but did not support a ceasefire, acc0rding to BBC. The U.S. also supports “pauses” without a ceasefire, as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. is “confident” in increasing the number of aid trucks sent to Gaza daily to 100, Times of Israel reports. (RELATED: No, German Satirical Magazine Cover Does Not Show Comparison Between Israelis And Ukrainians)

Check Your Fact has reached out to The Independent for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

