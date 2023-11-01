FACT CHECK: Did Iran Recently Attack A Petrol Pump In Israel?

A video shared on TikTok purports to show a petrol pump in Israel that is on fire following a recent attack from Iran.

Verdict: False

The video, published on YouTube in 2014, predates the current Israel-Hamas conflict and shows a fire at a gas station in Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian republic of Dagestan.

Fact Check:

The Israeli military said Tuesday it intercepted missiles filed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to Axios. The missiles represent the third Houthi attack since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began, the outlet reported.

“Iran attack on petrol pump Israel,” text overlay on the TikTok video reads. In the video, a loud siren can be heard before the petrol pump ignites. The video has garnered over 30,000 likes as of writing.

The video does not show a petrol pump in Israel, however. The video, published on YouTube in 2014, predates the current Israel-Hamas conflict and shows a fire at a gas station in Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian republic of Dagestan.

“The explosion of an Exson gas station in Makhachkala injured 4 people. As reported to RIA Dagestan by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Dagestan, three victims with severe burns were taken to the Burn Center of the Republican Clinical Hospital. The woman with minor shrapnel wounds received medical care at the Republican Trauma Center, but did not require hospitalization,” a translation of the video’s caption reads.

Likewise, an article from the Daily Mail indicated a fireworks factory situated next to the gas station also caught fire. An investigation into the cause of the blaze was launched, according to the outlet.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about a petrol pump in Israel recently igniting following an attack from Iran. The Israeli Police also have not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Does This Video Show U.S. Troops Arriving In Israel?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Israeli Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.