FACT CHECK: Instagram Post Falsely Claims Chuck Schumer Is A Dual Israeli Citizen

A screenshot of a tweet that appears in a video shared on Instagram claims New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is a dual-Israeli citizen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jericho Green 🇺🇸 (@jgtalk)

Verdict: False

Schumer has never publicly stated he is a dual Israeli citizen, and the claim is not referenced in his official biography. Schumer’s spokesperson denied the claim’s validity to Politifact.

Fact Check:

Schumer traveled to Beijing earlier in October to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict, according to The Associated Press. Schumer reportedly asked the Chinese President to strengthen a statement released by the country’s Foreign Ministry condemning the Hamas attack during his visit, according to the outlet.

“Schumer is a dual Israeli citizen,” the screenshot of the tweet that appears in the Instagram video reads. The tweet appears to have been posted by a social media user whose handle is @RudolphSteiner3. The video has received over 3,000 likes as of writing.

The claim labeling Schumer as a dual Israeli citizen is false, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. Likewise, Schumer has never publicly stated he is a dual Israeli citizen via his verified social media accounts, and the claim is also not referenced in his official biography.

Although Schumer is not a dual-Israeli citizen, he is one of nine current Democratic senators who are Jewish, according to the Jewish Virtual Library.

Schumer’s spokesperson, Alex Nguyen, denied the claim’s validity to Politifact.

“He’s not a dual citizen,” Nguyen told the outlet.

Check Your Fact ran a keyword search on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, for the handle @RudolphSteiner3, who appears to have originally made the claim, and found no results. (RELATED: No, Joe Biden Was Not Impeached In October 2023)

Check Your Fact has contacted Schumer’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.