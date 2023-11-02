FACT CHECK: No, U.S. Troops Didn’t Die In A Recent Battle With Hamas

A post shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, claims U.S. troops died in a recent battle with Hamas.

🚨HUGE 🚨 Preliminary reports from Israeli sources:

The battle in Beit Hanoun in which the army and U.S. Marine Corps (Delta) conducted a major tank and infantry attack. The battle resulted in significant losses, with 43 soldiers captured, incl 26 U.S. Marines and 17 Israeli… — Faheem (@stoppression) October 31, 2023



Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. A Department of Defense spokesperson denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Israel continued its offensive into Gaza, pounding the enclave with artillery and airstrikes, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden has been privately pressuring Israel on some grounds, though he continues to support the country’s offensive, Bloomberg reported.

These claims lack evidence. If U.S. troops had been part of the Israeli counteroffensive or been captured or killed in Gaza, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. While The New York Times reported that American commandos were in Israel, they are not fighting in the counteroffensive but instead are advising Israeli forces on hostage rescue and working to locate American hostages.

“There are no U.S. troops fighting in Israel as part of the Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza,” a Pentagon spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From The October Hamas Attack On Israel)

Vice President Kamala Harris told CBS News that no U.S. troops would fight in Gaza as part of the Israeli counteroffensive. Furthermore, the post wrongly claims that the U.S. Marine Corps is part of Delta. Delta Force, also known as the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, is a part of the U.S. Army, according to Military.com.

The Israel Defense Forces has stated that 11 troops died on Oct. 31, with seven deaths from a Hamas anti-tank missile striking an Israeli armored personnel carrier, according to the Times of Israel. Overall, more than 300 Israeli troops have died since Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise terrorist attack on southern Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.