FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Recent Death Of A Palestinian Journalist?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a journalist who was recently killed in an airstrike in Gaza while he was recording.

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from 2014, and was uploaded in 2016.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed that they launched drone attacks on Israel, ABC News reported. Houthis were believed to have been behind these attacks when the U.S. Military shot down the projectiles last month.

The Instagram post purports to share a recent video of a Palestinian journalist dying. The shows a video of a journalist filming himself and a medic trying to plan an escape route before an explosion happens nearby.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Palestinian journalist films the moment an Israeli strike kills him and a fellow medic on live TV.”

The caption is misleading. The video was uploaded to Al Jazeera’s YouTube account in 2016. The video description claims that the incident occurred in 2014 during an Israeli counterattack in Gaza.

Reports at the time confirm that after a missile attack on Israel from Gaza the Israeli Defense Force commenced a military counterattack called Operation Protective Edge, according to MERIP. This operation resulted in the deaths of 2,205 Palestinians. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim to show a video of Israeli troops fighting with Hamas.

