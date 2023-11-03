FACT CHECK: X Post Falsely Claims 100 Turkish Navy Warships Have Moved Toward Gaza

Two viral images shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purport to show more than 100 Turkish Navy warships beginning to move toward Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Verdict: False

The photos, which stem from Reddit and X, respectively, both recognize the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

“Breaking: More Than 100 warships of the Turkish Navy began move Towards Gaza!” the images’ caption reads. Both images, viewed over 4,000 times, show a fleet of warships.

The images do not show Turkish Navy warships headed towards Gaza, however. The first photo originally stems from a recent post published in a Reddit forum dedicated to warships. “The Turkish Armada of 100 ships on their way to Bosphorus for the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey,” the post’s title reads.

The image, which is also available via Anadolu Images, does, in fact, show the Turkish warships arriving in Bosphorus to celebrate the republic’s 100th anniversary on Oct. 29, its caption indicates.

Likewise, the second image stems from an Oct. 29 X post shared by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO’s) Maritime Command commemorating Turkey’s 100th anniversary.

“Happy Centenary to our Ally Türkiye Today is the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Republic of Türkiye,” the post’s caption reads.

Happy Centenary to our Ally Türkiye🇹🇷 Today is the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Republic of Türkiye.#29Ekim #CumhuriyetBayramı #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/kf35lNKsWJ — NATO Maritime Command (@NATO_MARCOM) October 29, 2023

The republic’s 100th anniversary was recognized with a parade staged by the Turkish Navy featuring the warships, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official website. Other festivities included fireworks and a drone show, CNN reported.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports indicating Turkish Navy warships were headed toward Gaza amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict. Erdogan also has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: No, U.S. Troops Didn’t Die In A Recent Battle With Hamas)

Check Your Fact has contacted Erdogan’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.