FACT CHECK: No, Vladimir Putin Did Not Announce Russia Will Help Palestine

A video shared on Instagram claims Russian President Vladimir Putin purportedly announced Russia will help Palestine amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Verdict: False

The video predates the current conflict and shows Putin delivering a speech at the 2021 Russia Victory Day parade.

Fact Check:

Putin blamed both Ukraine and the West for a recent anti-Israel riot at Dagestan’s Makhachkala airport, according to the Moscow Times. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called Putin’s blaming of Ukraine over the incident, which saw rioters attempting to encircle a plane that had arrived from Israel, “absurd,” the outlet reported.

“Putin Announced Russia Will Openly Help To [sic] Palestine,” text overlay on the video reads. In the video, viewed over 100 times, Putin delivers a speech in Russian.

The video does not show Putin announcing Russia will help Palestine amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The video predates the current conflict and shows Putin delivering a speech at the 2021 Russia Victory Day parade.

“On May 9, 2021, we celebrate the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. According to tradition, the Victory Parade takes place on Red Square on this day,” a translation of the video’s caption reads in part.

The event, which did not mention Hamas at all, was covered by both NBC News and Reuters.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Putin has recently announced Russia would help Palestine amid Israel’s conflict with Hamas. The Kremlin also has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Israeli Soldiers Detaining Child To Put In Cage)

Although Putin has not publicly announced support for Palestine, he did condemn the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, according to The Associated Press.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Kremlin for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.