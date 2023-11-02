FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Israeli Soldiers Detaining Child To Put In Cage

A video shared on social media purportedly shows footage of Israeli troops locking Palestinian children in cages during the 2023 Israel-Hamas conflict.

PALESTINIAN CHILDREN LOCKED UP IN CAGES BY ISRAELI IOF FORCES pic.twitter.com/dxWdGGve6z — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 24, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2017.

Fact Check:

Egypt opened its Rafah border to allow critically injured Palestinians and dual nationals to leave Gaza, The New York Times reported. Hundreds of people are expected to cross the border on Wednesday.

The Twitter post purports Israeli Defense Force personnel are arresting and locking Palestinian children in cages. The video shows three soldiers surrounding a young boy as press records.

“PALESTINIAN CHILDREN LOCKED UP IN CAGES BY ISRAELI IOF FORCES,” the captions reads.

The caption is inaccurate. Check Your Fact conducted a search that revealed the video was uploaded to YouTube in 2017. The title reads, “Hebron routine: minors arrested in city center after clashes with soldiers.”

B’Tselem reported children were detained for harassing and throwing rocks at soldiers in the Bab a-Zawiya area in the center of Hebron. The report claims that soldiers used rubber bullets and stun grenades on the group. They arrested several youths and took them to a nearby military base for questioning. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that that NFL head Coach wore a Lebanese flag on his sleeve in support of a terrorist group.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].