FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Fighting Between Hamas And Israeli Troops

Disclaimer: This video contains imagery that some people might find disturbing.

A video shared on X claims to show fighting between Hamas and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops.

𝗚𝗮𝘇𝗮 𝗪𝗮𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲: Intense Clash Between Hamas Fighters and Israeli IDF Forces in Gaza#GazaWar #IsraelHamasWar #IDF pic.twitter.com/dr19OPh0lT — Bangladesh News 24 (@bdnews24) October 29, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was published in 2020. The video was taken in Libya, not in Israel or Gaza.

Fact Check:

Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza, launching an assault on the northern part of the Palestinian enclave from two sides, according to Reuters. Israel also renewed its call for Gaza residents to evacuate from the north and head to the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been claiming to show Hamas terrorists fighting with IDF troops. The video’s caption reads,”𝗚𝗮𝘇𝗮 𝗪𝗮𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲: Intense Clash Between Hamas Fighters and Israeli IDF Forces in Gaza.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Recent Airstrike In Gaza?)

This claim, however, is false. Through a keyword and image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from June 2020 and is likely from Libya. The footage was shared to Funker530, a website that posts combat footage from various conflicts, which identifies it as Libyan government troops ambushing a convoy against their opponents.

The footage was originally shared by Calibre Obscura, an independent weapons researcher and open-source intelligence (OSINT) expert, according to the video description. Check Your Fact found the original post, but the video is from a suspended account. The video was also posted by Hugo Kaaman, a research analyst, who said the video was taken on the outskirts of Tripoli.

The full video of today’s GNA ambush on LNA vehicles on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. A total of three vehicles overturn under fire, with multiple KIA. I combined both videos, shortened down, and made them as horizontal as possible. H/t @CalibreObscura for the videos pic.twitter.com/SUl837AKHj — Hugo Kaaman (@HKaaman) June 3, 2020

“The full video of today’s GNA ambush on LNA vehicles on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya. A total of three vehicles overturn under fire, with multiple KIA. I combined both videos, shortened down, and made them as horizontal as possible. H/t @CalibreObscura for the videos,” Kaaman tweeted.