FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Airstrike In Gaza?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a recent Israeli airstrike that destroyed a building in Gaza.

FOOTAGE: ISRAELI IOF AIRSTRIKE DESTROYS BUILDING LIVE ON CAMERA DURING NEWS BROADCAST pic.twitter.com/LDZzNfLfK9 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 24, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video is from 2021.

Fact Check:

Israel claims that their forces conducted a targeted raid into northern Gaza using tanks, NBC News reported. After the overnight raid Israeli troops pulled back into Israel as this was preparations for a further combat operation.

The Twitter post shows a high rise destroyed in a missile attack. The caption reads, “FOOTAGE: ISRAELI IOF AIRSTRIKE DESTROYS BUILDING LIVE ON CAMERA DURING NEWS BROADCAST.”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken recently. The video was uploaded to YouTube in May of 2021 by Insider News. The video title and description does claim that the building was in Gaza and was destroyed by Israel. The description states that the build was struck by an Israeli attack in response to a rocket from Hamas in Jerusalem.

NBC News also shared the video confirming the report that the footage is of Gaza being struck by Israel after Hamas rocket attacks in Jerusalem. Israel has continued to bombard Gaza with airstrikes after Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, according to CNBC. (RELATED: Does Video Show Recent Arrests Of Pro-Palestine Jews In Israel?)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that student protesters at the University of Pennsylvania chanted “we want Jewish genocide.”

