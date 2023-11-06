FACT CHECK: Russia Today Report Showing Tunnels In Gaza Is From 2021

A viral video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show a recent Russia Today report focused on the Gaza Terror Tunnel Network.

As Israel begins targeting Gaza Terror Tunnel Network, Hamas Terror groups gives access to Russia Today journalist to visit the Tunnel Network. This is the RT on ground report from underneath Gaza. This is the Gaza Metro. pic.twitter.com/ei0AYEHwja — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 31, 2023

Verdict: False

The video was originally posted on X in June 2021 by Russia Today Arabic and was also featured in a report from Russia Today Deutsch at the time.

Fact Check:

Hezbollah has reportedly attacked 19 Israeli positions along the border between Israel and Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera. The attack precedes a Friday speech expected to be delivered by the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, the outlet indicated.

“As Israel begins targeting Gaza Terror Tunnel Network, Hamas Terror groups gives access to Russia Today journalist to visit the Tunnel Network. This is the RT on ground report from underneath Gaza. This is the Gaza Metro,” the video’s caption purports. In the video, viewed over four million times as of writing, a Russia Today journalist explores the underground tunnels and speaks with Palestinian fighters.

The report is not recent, however. The video report focusing on the Gaza Terror Tunnel Network was originally posted on X in June 2021 by Russia Today Arabic.

“Exclusive: Artie team enters the Saraya al-Quds tunnels under the land of Gaza and monitors their depth and restoration operations after the last war,” the video’s caption reads.

خاص.. فريق آرتي يدخل أنفاق سـرايا القدس تحت أرض غزة ويرصد عمقها وعمليات الترميم بعد الحرب الأخيرة#غزة #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/SUdaaIl1VW — RTARABIC (@RTarabic) June 14, 2021

Likewise, the video was featured in a June 2021 article about the tunnels published on Russia Today Deutsch. The fighters described the purpose of the tunnels as offensive, discussed their weapons capabilities, and denied an Israeli claim alleging the tunnel system had been destroyed. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Hamas Terrorist Shot By IDF)

Aditya Raj Kaul, an executive editor at TV9 Network and the social media user who claimed the report was recent, later clarified the video dated back to 2021.

“Correction: The above video of RT journalist given access by Hamas terrorists inside Gaza Tunnel is two years old. It was shared by Hamas channels yesterday. I regret the error. Yet the main purpose of posting was to make people understand how wide the Gaza tunnel network is,” Kaul wrote.

BBC Verify journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh also pointed out the video was not recent in reply to Kaul.

“The video is from June 2021, not now,” Sardarizadeh said.

Check Your Fact has contacted Russia Today for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.