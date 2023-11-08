FACT CHECK: Image Showing Wounded Journalist Is From 2015

An image shared on X , the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show a journalist hit by an Israeli grenade back to reporting in East Jerusalem.

🚨🇮🇱 Journalist Hana Mahameed back on screen after being hit in face by an ISRAELI GRENADE in East Jersualem Was Hamas hiding in her face? pic.twitter.com/2DcBqx0gsJ — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 6, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The image was taken in 2015.

Fact Check:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced stop in the West Bank and Iraq, looking to negotiate a humanitarian pause to the ongoing fighting between Hamas and Israel, according to Fox News. Israel has not agreed to such a pause, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image claiming to show journalist Hana Mahmeed after she was hit by an Israeli grenade. One user, Jackson Hinkle, wrote this, “Journalist Hana Mahameed back on screen after being hit in face by an ISRAELI GRENADE in East Jersualem. Was Hamas hiding in her face?”

This image, however, is from 2015. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was from 2015. The Guardian reported that “tributes have been paid to the bravery of Arab-Israeli TV journalist Hanna Mahameed, who went on air shortly after being hit in the face by a stun grenade during a clash between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in east Jerusalem.”

The image was also reported on by the Independent, Daily Mail and other outlets. The image was also shared on X at the time. (RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From The October Hamas Attack On Israel)

AlMayadeen journalist Hana’ Mahameid reports live after being shot in face by a stun grenade in occupied East J’lem: pic.twitter.com/mZfroZb7fs — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) October 4, 2015

At least 37 journalists have died in the recent Israeli-Hamas conflict, with the vast majority of them Palestinian, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Several others were injured, with at least three missing.