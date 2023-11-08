FACT CHECK: Did Steelers Coach Say Kneeling For Anthem Shows Hatred For America?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Israel Kill Most Of The Israeli Civilians On Oct. 7?
FACT CHECK: No, Elon Musk Did Not Say He'd Rather Break His Leg Than See Taylor Swift At NFL Game
FACT CHECK: Does Image Show U.S. Troops On The Ground With The IDF?
FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Fighting Between Hamas And Israeli Troops