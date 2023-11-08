FACT CHECK: Turkish Parade Not Related To Support For Palestinians

A post shared on Facebook claims to show a Turkish parade showing its support for the Palestinian territories.

Verdict: False

The parade is for the Republic of Turkey’s 100th anniversary, not support for Palestinians.

Fact Check:

Turkey recalled its ambassador from Israel over the continued Israeli campaign against the Gaza Strip, according to Politico. Turkey has continued to disengage from Israel, though it has not severed diplomatic ties, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show Turkish troops parading in support of the Palestinian territories. The video’s caption reads,”turki support to Palestine alhamdulellah .”

This claim, however, is not true. The video instead shows a parade for Turkey’s 100th anniversary as a republic, according to AFP Fact Check. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found a video showing the same armored vehicles processing through the streets of Istanbul.

The red flags match ones in Istanbul, which can be seen in this Al Jazeera article. The armored vehicles can also be seen in a video taken by The Associated Press. The vehicles present in the video appear to be BMC Kirpis, which are mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles. (RELATED: Fact Checking Videos, Images And Posts From The October Hamas Attack On Israel)

Turkey has sent over 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Egypt, which is then sent to Gaza. It has also sent a medical team and agreed to take 1,000 cancer patients and other injured civilians from Gaza for treatment, according to Reuters.