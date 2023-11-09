FACT CHECK: Is Bill Gates Facing Life Behind Bars On Child Rape Charges?

A post shared on Facebook claims Microsoft founder Bill Gates is purportedly facing life behind bars on child rape charges.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Nov. 2 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

College students have recently labeled Gates as someone who “embodies financial success,” according to Insider. Fellow entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, philanthropist Warren Buffet, basketball star LeBron James, and former President Donald Trump also made the list, the outlet reported.

“Bill Gates Facing Life Behind Bars on Child Rape Charges,” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false and stems from a Nov. 2 article published on “The People’s Voice,” a website known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Post Falsely Claims Bill Gates’ ‘Air Vaccine’ Has Been Approved For Use Against ‘Non-Consenting Humans’)

The article does not provide any evidence to support the claim regarding Gates. Instead, the article focuses on members of the U.S. House and the Senate, who are supposedly involved in “child sex honeypots overseas.” Despite this bold claim, the article does not explicitly identify the members who are purportedly involved.

The article includes a tweet from Michael Flynn Jr., son of Gen. Mike Flynn, about the existence of pedophiles within the government. The tweet calls for late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s client list to be released and references the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

The tweet that got me fired by the Trump transition team led by @Mike_Pence Was never about a pizza restaurant. Always about the pedophiles that exist in positions of power within our own government.#Epstein Client List MUST SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY!!!@elonmusk @GenFlynn… pic.twitter.com/12QYA0D5sC — Michael Flynn Jr (@realmflynnJR) October 30, 2023

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Gates is facing life behind bars on child rape charges. In addition, Gates has not referenced the claim on his website or his verified social media accounts.

Although Epstein’s client list has not been made public, the late financier and Gates met many times, according to The New York Times. Epstein even allegedly threatened to expose Gates’ extramarital affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova, Forbes reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Gates via the Gates Foundation for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.