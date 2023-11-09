FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Deir Yassin Massacre

A post shared on X claims to show an image from the Deir Yassin massacre.

Israel has always behaved this way. Scene of Deir Yassin pic.twitter.com/cvK5ajG7Ji — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) November 7, 2023

Verdict: False

The image is from April 1945 and shows the Nordhausen concentration camp.

Fact Check:

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health claimed that 10,000 Palestinians have died in Israel’s campaign against the Gaza Strip, according to CNN. This number could not be independently verified by CNN, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of dead bodies and claims it shows the 1948 Deir Yassin massacre. One post reads, “Israel has always behaved this way. Scene of Deir Yassin.”(RELATED: Video Claims To Show Hamas Terrorist Shot By IDF)

The image is from the Holocaust, not the Deir Yassin massacre. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was taken in April 1945 and shows German civilians removing bodies from the Nordhausen concentration camp in Germany.

“German civilians remove the bodies of prisoners killed in the Nordhausen concentration camp and lay them out in long rows outside the central barracks (Boelke Kaserne). Nordhausen, Germany, April 12, 1945,” reads the caption on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) website.

The Nordhausen concentration camp was used by the Nazis for manufacturing and developing experimental weapons, such as the V-2 rocket, according to the USHMM. Most of the prisoner population died on forced marches in April 1945 to another prison camp.

The 1948 Deir Yassin massacre occurred when 130 Israeli militiamen, part of the Lehi and Irgun groups with aid from the Haganah, attacked the village, according to Haaretz. While the death toll is disputed, Haaretz reported, “most researchers state that 110 inhabitants of the village, among them women, children and elderly people, were killed there.”