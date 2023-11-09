FACT CHECK: Contrary To Claim Made In Instagram Post, Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has Not Surrendered

A screenshot of a tweet shared on Instagram claims Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has purportedly surrendered in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports supporting the claim, and Zelenskyy has not publicly declared his plans to surrender in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy recently ruled out holding a presidential vote in the spring, saying Ukraine must focus on fighting Russia, according to The Associated Press. Zelenskyy was elected to a five-year presidential term in 2019, the outlet reported.

“Zelensky [sic] has surrendered. Ukraine has fallen. Israel is next,” the screenshot of the tweet shared via the Instagram post, which has garnered over 1,000 views, purports. The tweet includes a photo of Zelenskyy.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact found no recent credible news reports supporting the claim Zelenskyy has purportedly surrendered in the war between Ukraine and Russia. In addition, the claim does not appear on the Ukrainian President’s website or his verified social media accounts. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense also has not publicly commented on the claim.

Likewise, the Kremlin has not addressed the claim that Zelenskyy purportedly surrendered in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Furthermore, during a set of December 2022 remarks delivered to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, Zelenskyy said Ukraine “will never surrender” in its war with Russia. (RELATED: No, German Satirical Magazine Does Not Show Comparison Between Israelis And Ukrainians)

Ahead of Zelenskyy’s remarks to Congress, a deepfake video of him calling for Ukraine to surrender to Russia circulated online in March 2022, according to the New York Post. The video was later identified and removed by Meta, the outlet reported.

The claim that Zelenskyy surrendered to Russia originated via a Nov. 4 post shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Check Your Fact has contacted Zelenskyy’s office and the Kremlin for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.