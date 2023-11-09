FACT CHECK: No, Russia Did Not Post A Video Simulating A Nuclear Attack On The U.S.

A video shared on Facebook claims Russia posted a video simulating a nuclear attack on the United States.

Verdict: False

The video shows a compilation of videos from television shows and movies.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show a simulation of a Russian nuclear attack. This particular post reads, “Russian strategic nuclear forces held an exercise involving a massive retaliatory counter strike in response to an enemy nuclear attack on the federation.”

The video, though, does not show a Russian simulation. The video takes clips from Battlestar Galactica, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and other movies. For example, the first part of the video comes from Battlestar Galactica

Other parts showing nuclear missiles are from Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. The parts showing the destruction of cities in the U.S. are taken from Knowing and the Terminator: Genisys.

The video was also debunked by Newsweek's fact-checking team, which noted that the video was shared on X as well. It rated the claim as false.

Russia did conduct a “massive” nuclear strike drill on Oct. 26, according to Al Jazeera. Russia Today, a Russian state media outlet, published video of the drill on X.

Russia’s military has conducted an extended and detailed drill of executing a massive, retaliatory nuclear strike pic.twitter.com/W8EawkrTc5 — RT (@RT_com) October 26, 2023

“Russia’s military has conducted an extended and detailed drill of executing a massive, retaliatory nuclear strike,” reads the tweet.