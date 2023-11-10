FACT CHECK: Photo Claiming To Show Airstrike In Gaza Is Actually From 2021

An image shared on social media purportedly shows a recent explosion in Gaza from an Israeli airstrike.

💔🇵🇸 Pray for Gaza pic.twitter.com/rSFU2hABrZ — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 5, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The post is misleading. The image predates the current conflict in Gaza.

Fact Check:

Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib was censured by the House of Representatives for her statements about Israel in regard to the Hamas-Israeli conflict, The Associated Press reported. Republican Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia called her comments “antisemitic” while Tlaib assures her criticism was directed only at the Israeli government, not its people.

The Twitter post purportedly shows a recent image of a building in Gaza the moment it is struck by an Israeli missile. The photo shows two plumes of smoke in the center of a city.

The caption reads, “Pray for Gaza.” The post implies that this photo was taken recently.

The caption is missing context. This image dates back to May 14, 2021 according to Getty images. The image is of an Israeli airstrike on Ansar compound which was linked to Hamas operations. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

Israel and Hamas traded rocket fire in May of 2021. CNN reported on the devastation in Gaza after the brief fighting. CNN showed several images of buildings in Gaza that had been leveled by The Israeli Defense Force. Over the course of the day at least 119 Palestinians were killed in the conflict.

Israel has launched recent airstrikes into Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 incursion of Hamas. The New York Times reported that Israeli forces are now on the ground in Gaza on Friday.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim to show a video of Israeli troops fighting with Hamas.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].