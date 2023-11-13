FACT CHECK: Did Fox News Offer Roseanne Barr $1 Billion For A Show To Compete With ‘The View’?

A post shared on social media purports that comedian Roseanne Barr has signed a $1 billion deal with Fox News to create a show to compete with ‘The View.’

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. No such deal has been announced.

Fact Check:

Barr had a recent standup comedy special that was released on Fox News’s streaming service Fox Nation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The special will be titled “Cancel This” and the trailer is set to air during a football game.

The Facebook post purports Barr is creating a daytime show to oppose the ABC show “The View.” The post shares a photo of the comedian alongside a logo for Fox Nation.

The caption reads, “Fox News Signs $1 Billion Contract with Roseanne Barr for a Show Opposite ABC’s The View. Full story in the comments.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this claim is accurate. The claim appears to stem from a satirical news website called, SpaceXMania. The article does have a satire label on the top left corner of the piece. The website features a disclaimer that self identifies as satire saying, “Please note that the articles under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up.”

Barr was fired from her ABC show Roseanne in 2018 after she made a comment about Valerie Jarret, a former adviser to Barack Obama, The News York Times reported. (RELATED: Did Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Suspend A Player For Kneeling During Anthem?)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that the coach of the New York Jets wore a flag in support of a terrorist organization.