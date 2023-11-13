FACT CHECK: Did Mike Johnson Say He Studied Homosexual Relationships In College?

A video shared on social media purports that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he had studied homosexual relationships in college.

How many of you had ‘extensive studies of homosexual relationships’ in college while getting a law degree? Anyone? pic.twitter.com/AdJTYrQICI — Samantha🌊 (@rabbithole0000) November 4, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The purported quote is not real.

Fact Check:

With a few days to go before a government shutdown, Republican lawmakers are demanding more border security in exchange for Ukraine funding, The Associate Press reported. Speaker Johnson stated does not want a shutdown.

The X post purports Johnson opposes gay marriage and made it known that he conducted studies in college. The post shares an image of Johnson with an alleged quote.

The alleged quote reads, “In university, I did extensive studies of homosexual relationships. Study after study, some were larger than others. My studies clearly show that, although they were more satisfying than hetero relationships, they are bad.”

The caption reads, “How many of you had ‘extensive studies of homosexual relationships’ in college while getting a law degree? Anyone?”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests he made this statement concerning homosexuality. Johnson has been critical of gay marriage in the past and wrote an editorial opposing it in 2004 in The Times in Shreveport, Louisiana, as can been seen in an archived clipping on Newspapers.com. Johnson wrote in opposition to a homosexual lifestyle again 2005 for the same paper. In neither op-ed did Johnson make the claim that the post suggests.

He did say, “Homosexual relationships are inherently unnatural and, the studies clearly show, are ultimately harmful and costly for everyone.” (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation about Johnson that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim about Johnson’s stance of abortion.