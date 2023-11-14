FACT CHECK: No, Dior Did Not Replace Bella Hadid With Israeli Model For Showing Palestine Support

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims Dior replaced Palestinian model Bella Hadid with an Israeli model after she showed support for Palestine.

🇵🇸🇮🇱 Dior has replaced Bella Hadid with an Israeli model in their latest campaign. This comes after Bella Hadid came out in support of Palestine. Bella has been a longstanding supporter of Palestine, due to her Palestinian heritage, and her family suffering directly from the… pic.twitter.com/5tIIeyE7OB — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 7, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. Hadid actually parted from Dior as early as March 2022, an anonymous source told AP News.

Fact Check:

Hadid recently made an Instagram statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict showing support for Palestine and noted her heritage, according to Vulture. The State of Israel’s Instagram called out her sister, Gigi, for saying that condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic, Variety reported.

An X post appears to show a news article alleging that Dior has replaced Bella Hadid with an Israeli model. The post shared a screenshot of an article that uses a picture of Hadid entering a car.

“Dior replaces Palestinian Bella Hadid with Israeli model as brand ambassador,” the headline reads.

“Dior has replaced Bella Hadid with an Israeli model in their latest campaign. This comes after Bella Hadid came out in support of Palestine,” the post’s caption reads. “Bella has been a longstanding supporter of Palestine, due to her Palestinian heritage, and her family suffering directly from the occupation. Shameful move by Dior.”

The claim is baseless, however. The screenshot seen in the X post stems from an article by Middle East news outlet Albawaba. The article, however, does not provide any sources for the claim, and instead references unsubstantiated X posts.

Hadid left Dior as brand ambassador to join Charlotte Tilbury, according to a March 2023 article from Beauty Crew.

An anonymous source confirmed to AP News that Hadid’s contract with Dior ended in March 2022. The source was not allowed to publicly discuss contractual matters, but confirmed that it was a commercial decision. (RELATED: No, Bella Hadid Did Not Announce Support For Israel In The Israel-Hamas Conflict)



Check Your Fact reached out to spokesperson for Hadid and Dior’s parent company, LVMH, for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.

