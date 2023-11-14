FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Woman Burning The French Flag In Paris?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a Hamas supporter at a protest in France burning the French flag.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video was not filmed in France.

Fact Check:

Pro-Palestine protests shut down traffic in Manhattan recently, The New York Times reported. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Midtown to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and chanted “free Palestine” and “shut it down.”

The Twitter post purports a protestor in France burned a French flag. The video shows a woman in a head covering burning a French flag.

The caption reads, “Hamas supporters in Paris burn the flags of France.”

The caption inaccurately identifies the country that this protest occurred in. The video in the post was cropped and left out a police officer wearing the Moroccan flag on his arm. The original video shows the officer. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

A local Moroccan news outlet uploaded the video to their YouTube channel on Oct. 24. The title of the video reads, “Burning the flag of France in front of its consulate in Tangier.” Tangier is a city located in northern Morocco. Morocco has seen massive pro-Palestine protests in recent weeks. France 24 reported that tens of thousands marched throughout the country.

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim to show a video of Israeli troops fighting with Hamas.

