FACT CHECK: Is Video Of Grieving Child From Gaza?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows recent footage from Gaza showing a Palestinian boy crying over the loss of his father.

Please never stop speaking for them🇵🇸😭💔 pic.twitter.com/aDUNVZapQJ — القرآن (@Quranconnect_) November 9, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video is not from Gaza.

Fact Check:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated he is seeking more protection of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, CBS News reported. Israel has agreed to daily humanitarian pauses in the conflict, but Blinken also made it clear that more needs to be done to protect the innocent.

The Twitter post purports that a civilian man was killed during the Hamas-Israeli conflict in Gaza. A boy is seen crying over his body and pleading for help.

The caption reads, “Please never stop speaking for them,” with a Palestinian flag following the caption.

The caption is inaccurate. The video was not released recently. The video dates back to Jun. 6 2016. The title of the video states that the footage is from a government attack on the city of Aleppo in Syria.

The news outlet Al Jazeera released a report that same day revealing that an airstrike from Bashar Al-Assad’s government killed 53 people including children in Aleppo. The U.K group called the Syrian Observatory for Human rights told the outlet that dozens of barrels packed with explosives were dropped from helicopters in the al-Qatriji neighborhood of Aleppo. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim to show a video of Israeli troops fighting with Hamas.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].