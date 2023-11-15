FACT CHECK: No, Disney+ Is Not Shutting Down In December

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims streaming service Disney+ is shutting down in December.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. Disney+ is merging with Hulu, not shutting down.

Fact Check:

Some users on social media have called to boycott Disney after the company made a $2 million donation to organizations that will provide humanitarian relief to people in Israel during its conflict with Hamas, according to Newsweek. McDonald’s and Starbucks are among other companies being boycotted for showing support for Israel, the outlet reported.

An X post claims Disney+ will be shutting down in December due to the boycott. The post shares an image of the Disney+ logo with Mickey Mouse walking away from it with a frown.

“Disney CEO Reveals Disney+ Will Shut Down in December, Tells Parents to ‘Prepare,'” the text reads. “THE BOYCOTT WORKED!!” the post reads.

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about Disney+ shutting down in December.

Disney+ is merging with Hulu and will be launching a beta version that combines both apps next month, according to Variety. A press release states that Disney will be acquiring the 33% stake held by Comcast Corp.’s NBC Universal. (RELATED: No, Disney World Is Not Selling Park Tickets For Pets)



The claim was posted by InsideTheMagic.net. “Disney+ will soon be a thing of the past, says Disney CEO Bob Iger, and parents need to get prepared for that,” it reads, but does not provide a source for such a comment from Igor. The body of the article discusses Disney’s acquisition of Hulu. The site published another article in August claiming that Disney+ is shutting down, which was debunked by Snopes.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Disney+ spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.