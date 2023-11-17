FACT CHECK: Image Purporting To Show Michelle Obama Wearing Anti-Trump Shirt Is Digitally Altered
A viral image shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show former First Lady Michelle Obama wearing an anti-Trump T-shirt.
Who agrees with @MichelleObama? 💙 pic.twitter.com/3CrFZyDWqZ
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 11, 2023
Verdict: False
The image is digitally altered. In the original image, Obama is seen wearing a shirt that promotes her book, “The Light We Carry.”
Fact Check:
Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, recently made a surprise appearance at a screening of the biopic, “Rustin,” according to Vanity Fair. The biopic focuses on activist Bayard Rustin, whom President Obama posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, the outlet reported.
The X image, viewed over 700,000 times, purports to show Obama wearing an anti-Trump shirt. “NOPE Not again,” the text of the shirt reads, featuring former President Donald Trump’s signature hairstyle and red necktie. “Who agrees with @MichelleObama?” the post’s caption reads.
The image is digitally altered, however. The original image shows Obama wearing a yellow T-shirt promoting her book, “The Light We Carry.” The former Democratic First Lady shared the photo of herself wearing the shirt via a Facebook post shared back in March.