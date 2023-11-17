FACT CHECK: Was Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Born In Palestine?

A screenshot of a tweet shared on Facebook claims Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib was purportedly born in Palestine.

Verdict: False

According to her biography, Tlaib was born and raised in Detroit. A spokesperson for Tlaib also confirmed she was born in Detroit in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Tlaib is reportedly a member of a Facebook group that has praised Hamas amid the group’s current conflict with Israel, according to Fox News. Tlaib was recently censured by the U.S. House of Representatives over anti-Israel rhetoric in relation to the conflict, The Associated Press reported.

The screenshot of the tweet shared on Facebook claims Tlaib was purportedly born in Palestine. “And by the way, if Rashida Tlaib love Palestine so much, why the hell she leave there to come here and stir up trouble? Deport her a– back and let her join the fighting. See how mouthy she is then,” the text of the tweet reads. The tweet, originally shared on X by Republican Congressional candidate Lavern Spicer, has garnered over 70,000 views.

The claim is false, however. According to her biography, Tlaib was born and raised in Detroit, is the oldest of 14 children, and is the daughter of Palestinian immigrant parents. A Nov. 8 article from Al Jazeera also indicates Tlaib was born in Detroit and is of Palestinian descent. In addition, the article states that Tlaib has relatives who live in the West Bank, occupied by Israel.

Furthermore, in a 2018 interview with MAKERS, Tlaib recalled being asked to present her birth certificate while serving in Michigan’s state legislature. “I was born in this country,” Tlaib said. (RELATED: Did Mike Johnson Say He Studied Homosexual Relationships In College?)

A spokesperson for Tlaib confirmed she was born in Detroit in an email to Check Your Fact.

“She was born in Detroit,” the spokesperson said.

Although the claim that Tlaib was born in Palestine is false, it continues to circulate on social media. Recent posts shared on Facebook claim Tlaib “should have never been admitted into the as an immigrant into [the U.S.]” and that she should “move back to Palestine.”