FACT CHECK: Video Showing Pro-Ukraine Ad Turn Into Pro-Israel Ad Is Fake

A video shared on X , formerly Twitter, claims to show a pro-Ukraine ad turning into a pro-Israel ad.

“#Ukraine, step aside”: an advertisement for aid to Israel appeared in #NewYork.

Huge banners spread a video in which the inscription “Support Israel” apparently replaces the already boring “#SupportUkraine. This is the hypocrisy of #America. pic.twitter.com/3aaO1af3yI — Mahmood Khan (@Mahmood88239370) November 15, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that this occurred. The company that owns the space denied the claim.

Fact Check:

This claim, though, is false. If there was any such event, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. In fact, other outlets have debunked the claim.

“Outdoor advertising company Clear Channel Outdoors, which manages the space, told Reuters the advertisement seen in the video is fake,” Reuters reported.

The ad has never appeared on its screens, a spokesperson for the firm said. (RELATED: No, Bella Hadid Did Not Announce Support For Israel In The Israel-Hamas Conflict)

BBC Verify journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh also debunked the claim on X.

This digitally altered video, viewed 13 million times, falsely claims to show an advertising in New York in which “support Ukraine” is replaced by “support Israel”. No such ad exists. The real ad right now is about the upcoming Trolls film, via @macrinawang @RitornellaNYC. pic.twitter.com/E0RzgQQ76a — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 15, 2023

“This digitally altered video, viewed 13 million times, falsely claims to show an advertising in New York in which ‘support Ukraine’ is replaced by ‘support Israel’.No such ad exists. The real ad right now is about the upcoming Trolls film, via @macrinawang @RitornellaNYC,” reads the tweet.