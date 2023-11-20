FACT CHECK: No, Database Does Not Show That Israel Is A Company Owned By UK

A post shared on social media purportedly proves that the State of Israel is a company owned by British businesses.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The listing is for an entity in Israel.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his position on the Hamas-Israeli conflict, saying Israel can continue their operations, The Times of Israel reported. Biden called it a “big mistake” for Israel to maintain an occupation of Gaza, according to USA Today.

The Facebook post claims to show a listing of the State of Israel on the British database for overseas entities. Israel is allegedly referenced to as a company multiple times in the purported listing.

The caption reads, “Hmmm! How very interesting! Registered Feb this year on Companies house! The State of Israel is a British Company? What the actual F**k???”

The caption is inaccurate. This image was taken from The Register of Overseas Entities in the U.K. and shows an overseas entity that is within the state of Israel. The image in the post cuts off the bottom of the page where it says the governing law is Israel and that it is incorporated in Israel.

The Register of Overseas Entities was formed in 2022 and requires foreign entities that own property in the U.K. to register their holding and identify themselves. Furthermore, there is no listing for the State of Israel found on the registry. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim to show a video of Israeli troops fighting with Hamas.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].