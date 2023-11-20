FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Does Not Show Israeli Official Being Beaten

A post shared on Facebook purports an Israeli official was allegedly beaten amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Verdict: False

The video is unrelated to the conflict and shows a brawl between Jordanian members of Parliament in 2021.

Fact Check:

Almost 300,000 people attended the March for Israel in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, according to the Times of Israel. During the event, attendees called for the release of hostages currently being held by Hamas, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports an Israeli official was allegedly beaten amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict. The post includes an image of a group of men all dressed in suits appearing to antagonize the man standing in the center of the shot. The post is derived from a Facebook reel, which shows a physical altercation erupting between the men.

The video is unrelated to the current Israel-Hamas conflict and shows a brawl between Jordanian members of Parliament in 2021. The video was originally shared on YouTube by Reuters.

“Several deputies engaged in a fight inside Jordan’s parliament on Tuesday (December 28). Live footage on state media showed several MPs punching each other in chaotic scenes that lasted a few minutes,” the video’s caption reads.

In an article published on their website, Reuters indicated the fight broke out when one of the members refused to apologize over “unwarranted remarks during a session to debate proposed amendments to the constitution.” The fight supposedly escalated when the assembly speaker asked a deputy to leave, according to witnesses, the outlet reported.

According to CNN, the proposed constitutional amendment concerned women’s rights. (RELATED: Image of Woman In Destroyed Home Was Not Taken In Gaza)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting an Israeli official was allegedly beaten amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also has not publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Jordanian Parliament for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.