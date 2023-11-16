FACT CHECK: Image Of Woman In Destroyed Home Was Not Taken Gaza

A photo shared on social media purportedly shows a Palestinian woman walking down the stairs of a destroyed building in Gaza.

💔🇵🇸 You CANNOT BREAK the Palestinian spirit. pic.twitter.com/TXAMpRyKBS — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 12, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The image was taken in Syria.

Fact Check:

The X post purports to share the image of a woman on the stairs of a building in Gaza that was destroyed. The woman is carrying a child’s toy as she leans on another stair for support.

The caption reads, “You CANNOT BREAK the Palestinian spirit.” The caption featured a Palestinian flag.

The claim is inaccurate. The photo was featured in the Siena International Photo Awards in 2020 as one of the “remarkable artworks.” The image was taken by Iranian photographer Hassan Ghaedi.

The description of the photo claims the image is from Syria. It reads, “Homs, Syria’s third largest city, had been involved in war for four years. A mother, who returned home after the end of the conflict, found her child’s toy car in their destroyed house.” (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

During the recent conflict in Gaza there has been widespread destruction in the region. PBS reported that the United Nations’ humanitarian office claims that 45% of the homes in Gaza have already been destroyed.

This is not the first piece of misinformation about the Hamas-Israeli conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim about a video showing citizens of Gaza after an airstrike.

