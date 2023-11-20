FACT CHECK: Video Of Palestinian Girl Struck By A Stun Grenade Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows recent footage of Israeli security forces hitting a 11-year-old Palestinian girl in the face with a stun grenade.

ISRAEL HIT A 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WITH A STUN GRENADE pic.twitter.com/GAs9RwBBjm — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) November 15, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is not recent. It was originally posted by Al Jazeera in 2022 and predates the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Israeli military recently launched a raid on a hospital in Gaza, claiming that Hamas was storing weapons and military gear there, according to NBC News. Hamas has denied this allegation, a British doctor working at the al-Shifa hospital calling it an “outlandish excuse,” The Guardian reported.

An X post allegedly shows footage of Israeli forces striking an 11-year-old girl with a stun grenade. The video shows a crowd dispersing and running before a young girl is knocked over by an explosion.

“ISRAEL HIT A 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WITH A STUN GRENADE,” the post reads.

This video is not recent, however. It was originally posted to YouTube by Al Jazeera in 2022. “Video shows the moment an 11-year-old hearing-impaired Palestinian girl was hit in the face with a stun grenade by Israeli forces. Crowds had gathered in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday to celebrate a Muslim holiday,” the description reads.

The incident was also reported by the Times of Israel. Palestinians had gathered in Jerusalem for an Islamic holiday when police dispersed them with stun grenades to “protect public order and prevent rioting,” in the words of an Israel Police spokesperson, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Viral X Video Falsely Claims Hamas Destroyed 12 Israeli Military Vehicles In One Day)



Check Your Fact reached out to Al Jazeera for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

