FACT CHECK: Viral X Post Falsely Claims An Israeli Sniper Named Barib Yariel Was Killed By Hamas

A viral post shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports an Israeli sniper named Barib Yariel was killed by Hamas.

🚨🇮🇱 One of Israel’s best snipers Barib Yariel, was just killed by a Hamas sniper. 🚨🇮🇱 Yariel had a 100% success rate until the one time his enemy had a weapon. It is possible Yariel would still be with us if he hadn’t been focused on shooting Palestinian kids in the kneecaps. pic.twitter.com/EkflOE0BH3 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 8, 2023

Verdict: False

No one matching the name Barib Yariel is included in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ‘s list of soldiers killed in the war.

Fact Check:

Israel opposition leader Yair Lapid has called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation amid the current Israel-Hamas War, according to Al Jazeera. Lapid said, “we need change” and advocated for a no-confidence vote in parliament, which would enable a new government led by another prime minister to be formed, the outlet reported.

The X post, viewed over six million times, purports an Israeli sniper named Barib Yariel was killed by Hamas. “One of Israel’s best snipers Barib Yariel, was just killed by a Hamas sniper. Yariel had a 100% success rate until the one time his enemy had a weapon. It is possible Yariel would still be with us if he hadn’t been focused on shooting Palestinian kids in the kneecaps,” the post reads. The post includes a photo of a sniper.

The claim is false, however. No one matching the name Barib Yariel is included in the IDF’s list of soldiers killed in the war. Likewise, there is no reference to anyone named Barib Yariel on the IDF’s website or its verified social media accounts.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports supporting the claim. (RELATED: Viral X Video Falsely Claims Hamas Destroyed 12 Israeli Military Vehicles In One Day)

Furthermore, the photo of the sniper included in the viral X post originally stems from an October 2019 article published by the Iran outlet SNN.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.