FACT CHECK: No, Mel Gibson Did Not Make An Anti-Israel Post

A photo shared on Instagram allegedly shows a Mel Gibson post of an Israeli flag with an hourglass symbol, saying “soon the end (sic) and they know it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makenzie #memes 🐸 (@makenzie_3.0)

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for Gibson confirmed that the actor does not use social media.

Fact Check:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday called for Israel to stop the “killing of women, of children, of babies,” according to Reuters. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by saying that Hamas, not Israel, is targeting civilians, Al Jazeera reported.

An Instagram image purports Mel Gibson made a post that was anti-Israel. The image shows an Israeli flag, but instead of the Star of David usually present in the center, it shows an hourglass.

The alleged post reads, “soon the end (sic) and they know it, that’s why they want to destroy everything in the way.”



This image is digitally fabricated, however. Gibson does not have official accounts on Facebook, Instagram or X, formerly known as Twitter. There are no credible news reports about Gibson making such a post. (RELATED: No, Dior Did Not Replace Bella Hadid With Israeli Model For Showing Palestine Support)

“Not a real post. He’s not on social media,” a spokesperson for Gibson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Gibson faced controversy in 2006 for commenting, “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world” after being arrested for drunk driving, according to ABC News.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].