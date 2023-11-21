FACT CHECK: Facebook Video Does Not Show Israeli Army Giving Order To Destroy Al-Fakhoura School

A video shared on Facebook purports to show the Israeli army giving the order to destroy the Al-Fakhoura school.

Verdict: False

The video shows a Hamas government building being destroyed, according to The Telegraph. The video was published in the Combat Footage forum on Reddit ahead of an attack on the school, Misbar reported.

Fact Check:

Yemen’s Houthi rebels hijacked a cargo ship with Israeli ties in the Red Sea and took 25 hostages Sunday, according to The Associated Press. Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdul-Salam said the move is “the beginning,” and Israelis only understand “the language of force” in an online statement, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video purports to show the Israeli army giving the order to destroy the Al-Fakhoura school. An Israeli soldier can be seen speaking with someone on the phone while watching a monitor from inside a combat vehicle. The soldier then locks in on the target, and the building is bombed.

The video does not show the destruction of the Al-Fakhoura school, however. The video appears to stem from the Combat Footage forum on Reddit. The post indicates the video shows the destruction of a Gaza building from inside an armored vehicle.

Likewise, the building that appears in the video matches that of a Hamas government building recently destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). A video published on YouTube by the U.K.-based outlet The Telegraph indicates the IDF blew up the building on Nov. 15.

“Israeli forces have reportedly blown up a Hamas government building in Gaza. Video footage published on social media by several Israeli media outlets appeared to show an explosion at the building, after which it became engulfed in plumes of grey smoke. It was initially reported to have been Gaza’s parliament,” the video’s description reads.

The Times of Israel also reported on the incident on Nov. 15, saying the Israeli military “demolished” the building in Gaza City. (RELATED: Facebook Video Does Not Show Israeli Army Storming Al-Shifa Hospital)

In addition, Misbar reported the video clip of the Israeli army destroying the Hamas government building was posted 24 hours prior to the attack on the Al Fakhoura school. The school was targeted by Israeli air raids on Nov. 18, according to Al Jazeera. At least 50 people were killed as a result of the air raids on the school, which is run by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF and UNRWA for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.