FACT CHECK: No, Fox News Did Not Report Deutsche Bank Has Filed A Foreclosure Notice On Mar-A-Lago

A viral post shared on X, the platform previously called Twitter, claims Fox News reported Deutsche Bank has purportedly filed a foreclosure notice on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

BREAKING FOX NEWS Deutsche Bank has filed a notice to foreclose on Mar A Lago. The Trump property is part of a larger estate lien that is 190m$ delinquent. Court documents show a 3.4b$ loan that’s in default. Trump hasn’t respond to repeated attempts for comment. Developing story pic.twitter.com/zyVYQ7Xo5V — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@PatMaguire10) November 15, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim was shared by an account that describes itself as posting “raw and unfiltered parody.” No such claim can be found on Fox News’ website or its verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

New York Judge David Friedman temporarily lifted a gag order placed on Trump following comments he made about a law clerk in his civil fraud trial, according to The Associated Press. Arthur Engoron, the judge presiding over Trump’s case, placed the gag order on Oct. 3, the outlet reported.

The X post, viewed over 900,000 times, claims Fox News reported Deutsche Bank has purportedly filed a foreclosure notice on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “The Trump property is part of a larger estate lien that is 190m$ delinquent. Court documents show a 3.4b$ loan that’s in default. Trump hasn’t respond [sic] to repeated attempts for comment,” the post reads, adding that the claim is a “developing story.”

The claim is false and was shared by an account that describes itself as posting “raw and unfiltered parody.” No articles matching the claim can be found on Fox News’ website, and the claim also does not appear on the outlet’s verified social media accounts.

Likewise, Deutsche Bank has not publicly released a statement supporting the claim, and the former Republican President has not commented on the claim via his TRUTH Social account. (RELATED: Image Purporting To Show Michelle Obama Wearing Anti-Trump T-Shirt Is Digitally Altered)

Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports from other major media outlets to support the claim. In addition, no cases matching the claim can be found on Court Listener.

Check Your Fact has contacted Fox News and a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Check Your Fact also contacted Deustche Bank, who declined to comment.