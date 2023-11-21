FACT CHECK: Claim Of Special Forces Arresting Ukrainians In The US Originates As Satire

A post shared on Facebook claims Special Forces have recently arrested Ukrainians in the U.S.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. It stems from a satirical website that has been debunked several times previously.

Fact Check:

A Facebook post claims Special Forces have recently arrested Ukrainians in the U.S. The post shared this information in text format and included several alleged quotes.

“Special Forces Arrest Ukrainian Criminals in U.S,” the post reads. The post also contains out of context snippets likely from an article. “You cannot do this! President Biden gave us diplomatic immunity,” one of them reads.

The claim is inaccurate. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the alleged arrests.

The claim stems from Real Raw News, which claims Ukraine presidential aide Andriy Yermak and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko were arrested. The site’s “About Us” page reads, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” Check Your Fact has debunked Real Raw News several times previously. (RELATED: No, Images Don’t Show U.S. Special Forces In Gaza)



Check Your Fact reached out to Special Forces for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving the U.S. Special Forces has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that images showed the Special Forces in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event.