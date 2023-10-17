FACT CHECK: Claim Of White Hats ‘Going Hamas On The Deep State’ Originates As Satire

A post shared on Facebook claims White Hats have discussed “going Hamas on the Deep State.”

Verdict: False

This claim originates from a satirical website that Check Your Fact has debunked several times in the past.

Fact Check:

Gaza medics have warned that thousands of lives are at risk as hospitals struggle with a shortage of fuel and other basic supplies, according to AP News. 2,329 Palestinians have been killed so far and over 1,300 Israelis have died, the majority of which were killed in the initial attack from Hamas on Oct. 7, Politico reported.

The Facebook post purports the White Hats, a group of officials supporting former President Donald Trump, are threatening the “deep state.” The post reads, “White Hats Talk ‘Going Hamas’ on the Deep State.”

There is no evidence for the claim, however. It stems from satirical website Real Raw News. The site’s “About Us” page reads, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” Check Your Fact has debunked Real Raw News numerous previous times. Some of Real Raw News’ content includes “fantastical, demonstrably false stories of arrests, trials, hangings and executions,” according to Poynter.

There are no credible news reports to confirm the headline of the article. (RELATED: No, Hamas Has Not Surrendered To Israel)

This is not the first time misinformation involving the Israel-Hamas conflict has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that a video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shows Egyptians crossing into Palestine while carrying food, water and other supplies for the people of Gaza.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].