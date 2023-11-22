FACT CHECK: Video Of Joe Rogan Discussing Disneyland Abduction Is Digitally Fabricated

A video shared on Instagram allegedly Joe Rogan discussing a child being abducted at Disneyland.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports about the crime or any evidence that it was discussed by Rogan.

A Disneyland light pole was knocked over by high winds recently, injuring three people, according to Fox News. One person was hospitalized for severe injuries while the other two were treated at the scene for minor injuries, CBS News reported.

An Instagram video allegedly shows Rogan discussing a family’s trip to Disneyland that went wrong when a child was abducted into an “underground tunnel.” Rogan also says that the child remains missing and predicted that Disneyland would be closed the following week.

“People have been talking about these tunnels for so many years #CancelDisney,” the caption reads.

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports about the alleged abduction. The claim was mentioned in an article from InsideTheMagic.net with the headline “Kidnapping Reported at Disney Park,” but the claim is debunked towards the end. Anaheim Police Department told PolitiFact that no such incident is being investigated, the article says.

There are also no Facebook posts about the incident from the police department in Anaheim, where Disneyland is located.

Rogan’s YouTube and Spotify pages do not show any descriptions matching the content of the Instagram video. (RELATED: No, Joe Rogan Has Not Died)



Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for Rogan, the Anaheim Police Department and Disneyland for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from any of these sources.