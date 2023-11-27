FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Announce He Would Suspend Pro-Palestine X Accounts?

A viral post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims CEO Elon Musk announced he would suspend pro-Palestine accounts on the platform.

عاجل : ايلون ماسك يعلن ايقاف أي حساب

يدعم مايحدث في فلسطين في منصة X pic.twitter.com/4Qqzp3olLp — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) November 18, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

Musk said “anyone calling for the genocide of any people” would be suspended in a Nov. 17 post shared on X.

Musk addressed claims labeling him as anti-Semitic in response to a recent post he shared on X as “bogus,” according to The Hill. The platform’s CEO added that “nothing could be further from the truth,” the outlet reported.

The X post, viewed almost four million times, claims Musk purportedly announced he would suspend pro-Palestine accounts on the platform.

The claim is misleading, however. Musk said “anyone calling for the genocide of any people” would be suspended in a Nov. 17 post shared on X. Musk’s statement follows previous comments he made labeling the phrase “from the river to the sea” as implying genocide.

Anyone calling for a genocide of any people will be suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023

“As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization,’ ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension,” Musk said.

Musk first labeled “decolonization” as an unacceptable term to use on X while replying to a comment from another social media user on Nov. 15.

“‘Decolonization’ is the woke version of jihad, and it should be viewed and treated that way,” user @SwipeWright wrote.

“Yes, ‘decolonization’ necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person,” Musk responded.

Likewise, both The Hill and Rolling Stone reported on Musk’s policy barring verbiage that advocates for genocide on X. (RELATED: No, Mel Gibson Did Not Make An Anti-Israel Post)

Musk’s comments follow backlash he received for appearing to agree with an anti-Semitic post accusing Jews of “pushing dialectical hatred against whites.”

“You have said the actual truth,” the X CEO said in response to the post.

The White House condemned Musk’s post as an “abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitism,” according to The Washington Post.

Check Your Fact has contacted Musk and X’s Press Office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.