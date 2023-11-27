FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Ukrainian Troops On The Russian Side Of The Dnipro River

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River being greeted by civilians.

Ukrainian liberators greeted by locals, Reported to be on the left bank of the #DniproRiver on 17 November.#SlavaUkraïni 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UL8alWm5ZW — Ukraine News 🇺🇦 (@Ukrainene) November 22, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The video is at least a year old and shows Ukrainian troops in a village on the other side of the Dnipro River.

Fact Check:

Ukrainian troops have conducted raids across the Dnipro River after liberating Kherson and the right bank of the Dnipro last year, according to Le Monde. Ukrainian troops have been spotted in Krynky, a village on the left bank, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been showing a video of Ukrainian troops, claiming it shows them being greeted by locals on the left bank of the Dnipro River. One user wrote, “Ukrainian liberators greeted by locals, Reported to be on the left bank of the #DniproRiver on 17 November.”

However, the video was not taken on the left bank of the Dnipro River. It was taken during the earlier Ukrainian offensive that retook much of the Kherson oblast from Russia. The video was geolocated by GeoConfirmed, an organization of volunteers that geolocates videos in conflicts, to a village called Soldatske.

GeoConfirmed UKR – Disinformation. ❌This video is from 2022 and other location ❌ This is the liberation of the village of Soldatske in Kherson Oblast in 2022 and not a recent liberation as claimed. 46.757433, 32.251300 GeoLocated by @99Dominik_ https://t.co/rfiChJgV1z pic.twitter.com/oMZzFltkEG — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) November 23, 2023

“This video is from 2022 and other location ❌ This is the liberation of the village of Soldatske in Kherson Oblast in 2022 and not a recent liberation as claimed,” the account tweeted.



Through a reverse image and keyword search, Check Your Fact found a similar video showing a slightly different angle and the same soldiers being greeted by the civilians in the village of Soldatske.

Furthermore, a separate video posted on YouTube in Nov. 2022 mirrors the video in the original X post. The video is titled “Soldatske meets defenders of Ukraine 🇺🇦.”

“How can you stop and not fire your people? Whoever thinks about such things has not experienced the horrors of war… #войнавукрайне #Soldatske,” reads the video description.